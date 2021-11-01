The bye week has arrived for the winless Lions after getting embarrassed with a 44-6 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

While Detroit is 0-8, most of its games have been competitive this season. The club gave the Rams all they could handle in Week Seven, though the Lions still lost 28-19.

But Sunday’s game was a blowout from cover to cover. Detroit gave up 236 rushing yards and was down 41-0 before scoring a cosmetic touchdown with 7:14 left in the contest.

In his Monday press conference, head coach Dan Campbell said he heard from Titans head coach Mike Vrabel with a message of staying the course. And Campbell also expressed how much he still believes the current team can be competitive.

“I have not lost confidence, because I still know that we’re not the team that played yesterday,” Campbell said. “That’s not who we are — I don’t believe that one bit. So we’re good enough to beat teams in this league. And I just bring this up again, we’ve got to do more as a staff and we’ve got to demand more out of these players. And [if] for us to win, it’s got to be damn near perfect — well you know what, then we need to play damn near perfect. And that’s on us. We’re charged with that as coaches.”

It won’t be easy, but there’s a reason why it’s rare for a team to go completely winless. The Lions have games at Pittsburgh and at Cleveland coming out of the bye.

Dan Campbell: I have not lost confidence originally appeared on Pro Football Talk