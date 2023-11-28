Dan Campbell: We’re not just going to yell harder, we’re going to give substance

The Lions have a turnover problem.

Quarterback Jared Goff in particular has a turnover problem.

In the last two games, Detroit has recorded seven giveaways. Goff alone has accounted for six of them — tossing three interceptions in the Week 11 win over the Bears before losing three fumbles in the loss to the Packers on Thanksgiving.

Goff's turnovers were an issue in his last couple of years with the Rams and were a factor in Los Angeles electing to deal for Matthew Stafford. Now that they've become a problem once more, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said in his Monday press conference that he’s spoken with the quarterback and Goff is well aware of how he can improve.

“[L]ike I told him this morning, it’s the, ‘Man, once I’m starting to break the line of scrimmage, I’ve got to tuck it away.’ It’s as simple as that and it’s an emphasis we work on at practice,” Campbell said. “We’re going to work on it. Like all these little things that come up, man, we’re not just going to yell harder, we’re going to give substance. You teach them, you show them, and here’s where you can be a little bit better. Everything from pass-pro, to the rush, to the way we cover, to the way we jam, to the way we protect the football, or don’t protect.

“[T]here’s some stuff on tape right now offensively that we’re not even talking about because it wasn’t a turnover that’s going to cost us, the ball’s loose. So, it’s those things we’ve got to just keep emphasizing.”

Campbell, however, added that he’s not getting worried.

“I love this,” he said. “I’m serious. I love this and I love that, man, it’s doom and gloom outside our building and we’ve got six to go, we’ve got an unbelievable opportunity and man, I love it. I really do, man.

“This is what we find out what we’re made [of], and really, everybody in this league for that matter. You’re talking about the month of December, and this is where everybody — there’s teams that will begin to rise and teams that will fall out of this. And I love our team. I love where we’re at and I know the guys that we have [in] the locker room, I know these coaches, so this will be good.”

The Lions are 8-3 and in the driver's seat to win the NFC North. But with four of their last six games on the road, they’ll need to cut down on the turnovers to win the division and secure one of the conference’s top seeds.