Dan Campbell: It’s no secret that receiver is somewhat of a need

Though team officials still can’t talk about it for another couple weeks, the Lions have already addressed the quarterback position by agreeing to trade for Jared Goff.

But beyond that, the Lions have significant work to do to address a roster that’s lost double-digit games in each of the last three years.

In a Tuesday morning press conference, head coach Dan Campbell said the team’s needs are fairly apparent.

“We understand where we’re at with this. You can go through the roster and it’s no secret that receiver is somewhat of a need,” Campbell said. “Cornerback, we don’t have a lot of depth. And you’re always looking for competition in areas. Your linebackers, your inside D-line. You probably need O-line depth. So there’s all kinds of holes that we have here — but no different than any other team.”

Campbell added that the goal with free agency should be to address needs so that General Manager Brad Holmes doesn’t have to reach for a need once the draft comes around in April.

“Let’s not feel like we have [to say], well we don’t really love this guy, but man we need a linebacker. We don’t really love this guy, but man we need an inside defensive lineman,” Campbell said. “We’ll find a way to address some of these spots. And if it’s got to be some of these free agents who maybe aren’t quite as talented, but man they’re gritty, salty guys that know how to compete and they’ll hold their own in there, we’ll find those guys.”

The Lions could use their franchise tag on Kenny Golladay, which could at least help solidify a top receiver for Goff. But Detroit will still have to address its depth in a variety of ways.

Dan Campbell: It’s no secret that receiver is somewhat of a need originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

