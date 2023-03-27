Dan Campbell makes it clear: ‘Goff’s our guy, man’

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell left little doubt about how both he and the team feel about quarterback Jared Goff.

At the NFL owners’ meetings in Arizona, Campbell doubled down on the franchise’s commitment to Goff.

“Listen, feel really good about it,” Campbell said at the meetings. “Goff? Love Goff. Goff’s our guy, man. I think he’s proven over the last two years that, man, he’s made for us. He’s had to endure a lot, just like all of us have. I thought he played his best football last year, and I think he’s gonna come out and play some of the best this year. Feel good about it.”

Goff earned a Pro Bowl berth after leading the Lions to an 8-2 finish down the stretch in 2022 after an uneven first season in Detroit.

