Dan Campbell: I’m not discouraged

Though the Lions have one of the league’s best offenses through the first six weeks of the season, the club is 1-4 in large part due to its league-worst defense.

Detroit had a bye in Week Six, giving head coach Dan Campbell and the rest of his staff time to go back to the drawing board and come up with some more successful plans. Campbell said earlier this week that the Lions will alter their practice schedule to integrate some more competitive periods and get some more padded work in. Part of the reason they weren’t doing those things before was health, and the team’s injury situation should be better with the week off of play.

As the team enters a Week Seven matchup with the Cowboys, Campbell is looking to turn things around.

“I’m not discouraged,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I’m not happy with where we’re at. I mean, I don’t think anybody is, but when you really look at it, you’re one or two plays away here and all of a sudden you’re sitting here with three wins. But the reality is we only have one, so that’s where we’re at.”

Dallas will provide a good road test for Detroit in Week Seven, particularly with quarterback Dak Prescott expected to return from injury. If the Lions are going to get their season turned around, a victory over the Cowboys would be a good start.

