Dan Campbell lists some exotic options for the Lions fullback spot

The Detroit Lions do not have a fullback on the roster. The days of Jason Cabinda are but a distant memory. However, the team will still use the fullback position as a small part of the offense.

Head coach Dan Campbell was asked about the fullback position before Wednesday’s minicamp session in Allen Park. Campbell noted the team will still use the fullback “when it makes sense” for the offense. That primarily happens to “get a specific look” from the defense, though Campbell did not elaborate on the detail.

Without an actual fullback on the roster and with none of the current running backs really fitting the bill for the role, where will the Lions turn when the situation calls for a fullback? Campbell laid out some interesting options.

Last year, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez got some offensive reps at fullback. He did well, too, enough that he was the first name Campbell listed as an option for when the Lions will deploy a fullback.

After an allusion to the “stable of tight ends”–without directly naming any of them–Campbell then brought up a name that got the media room buzzing:

Alim McNeill.

As in, 315-pound defensive tackle Alim McNeill, one of the team’s strongest players but not one noted for his offense. Campbell noted that “we’ve talked a lot about it” with McNeill and that he’s open to the idea if the situation calls for it. Campbell added that McNeill’s defensive responsibilities might keep him from being available to handle FB reps at times.

McNeill did get some offensive touches back in high school. His bio at North Carolina State indicates McNeill scored 40 career touchdowns at Sanderson HS in North Carolina as a short-yardage specialist.

