Dan Campbell: Lions starters, except Jared Goff, will play about a half vs. Steelers

Lions head coach Dan Campbell has a plan for the team’s preseason finale against the Steelers.

It won’t include quarterback Jared Goff.

Goff didn’t play in Saturday’s preseason game against the Colts after Detroit and Indianapolis participated in joint practices last week. Campbell joked that though Goff talked his way into playing the first exhibition game, the quarterback won’t do the same this week. But, the rest of the Lions starters will get in some quality time in the contest.

“I know this, the starters will play,” Campbell said in his press conference. “I don’t see Goff playing … but I do see the starters playing and we’ll see where it goes. They need to be prepared for a half, I told them. I know their guys are playing about a half — I talked to coach [Mike] Tomlin. So this will be really good for us. This will be really good.

“I have a lot of respect for coach Tomlin and what they do and what they’ve done for years — one of the most consistent, winning teams in this league for a number of years, certainly since he’s been there. So we know what they’re about. They’re a tough group. So this will be a great test for us.”

This represents a change from last year, when Campbell did not have the starters play in the third preseason game. When asked about that, Campbell said he’s tried some different things but felt like this was the way to go for 2022.

“Again, they didn’t play last week — they got two good days against the Colts,” Campbell said. “So now we get a good week of work and then go out there and go against those guys.”

The Lions will travel to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers on Sunday.

