Dan Campbell: Lions 'hit rock bottom' in 29-0 loss to Patriots
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said the Lions hit rock bottom in 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots.
A week after being called off the bench and thrust into his first NFL regular-season game, the rookie quarterback benefited from a full week of preparation and plenty of support from his teammates during New England's 29-0 win over Detroit. The game was the most complementary of the season between the offense and defense. It included a touchdown pass by Zappe, five field goals by Nick Folk and a fumble returned for a touchdown by Kyle Dugger.
