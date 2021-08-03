Dan Campbell liking what he sees from Lions CB Amani Oruwariye

Amani Oruwariye has been taking nearly all the first-team reps at outside cornerback through the first five days of training camp. Now in his third season in Detroit, Oruwariye is hoping to hold onto that starting role.

So far, so good, according to Oruwariye’s new head coach, Dan Campbell. The Lions head man likes what he sees so far from No. 24.

“I’ve been pleased,” Campbell stated. “I know (Jeff) Okudah gets a lot of attention for where he was drafted and the talent level and all those things and he is improving. But Amani is just quietly getting better over there and doing his job. I’ve been encouraged with him.

He’s a great kid, too, man. I should say, young man. He eats it up, too. He’s a football junkie. He’s learning, he’s growing. You can see his confidence. He understands his own ability and what he can do, what he’s got to be careful doing, what he can get away with, but he’s growing too. Trust me. I’m excited to see what he looks like now that we’re going into pads, too.”

Oruwariye was expected to be in a competition with free agent Quinton Dunbar and perhaps rookie Ifeatu Melifonwu for the starting job opposite Okudah. Through the first week of camp, it hasn’t really been a competition; Dunbar has missed two practices and Melifonwu, the Lions’ third-round pick, hasn’t stood out positively as of yet. Oruwariye can solidify the position with consistent coverage and awareness now that the pads are coming on beginning in Tuesday’s practice.

