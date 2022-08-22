Dan Campbell let Lions’ players run today’s practice, coaches didn’t participate

Lions head coach Dan Campbell took an unusual approach to today’s practice: No coaching allowed.

Campbell attended today’s practice but only watched, without participating. None of his assistants were even at practice at all.

Instead, the players ran the show in a short practice, without full pads, and did situational work that the players organized on their own without any coaching.

We’ll find out on this week’s Hard Knocks how the Lions’ practice went. The Lions’ assistant coaches will find out, too.

