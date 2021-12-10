The Lions finally got their first win of the season last Sunday, defeating the Vikings on a walk-off touchdown from quarterback Jared Goff to receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Goff then was named NFC offensive player of the week for his 296-yard, three-touchdown performance.

It was only one game, but head coach Dan Campbell said this week that the validation of a win could be a significant boost for the quarterback and the offense as a whole going forward.

“I think it can do a lot,” Campbell said, via Tim Twentyman of the Lions’ website. “I echo the fact that — man, he had some outstanding throws in that game. I mean, really top-notch throws, particularly early in the game.

“And then, there was about a three or four-play sequence there where it was rough. And, for him to come back and get out of that and be able to drive us down the field I think was crucial. And, I think it’s great for him and I think it speaks volumes and I think that will help his confidence moving forward.”

In his first season with the Lions, Goff is completing 67 percent of his passes for 2,576 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Goff has also fumbled nine times, losing six of them.

The Lions have a tough task as they try for a second win in a row, heading to Denver with a flu bug going around the team. But if Goff can make big throws and limit turnovers, the Lions could start forming a winning streak.

Dan Campbell: Last week’s win can do a lot for Jared Goff and the offense originally appeared on Pro Football Talk