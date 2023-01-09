Dan Campbell: We wanted 'to gain some respect' in win over Packers
Getting eliminated from playoff contention about an hour before their season finale didn’t reduce the Detroit Lions' motivation. Jamaal Williams rushed for two touchdowns against his former team Sunday night as the Lions capped their late-season surge with a 20-16 victory at Green Bay that prevented the Packers from reaching the playoffs. “I don’t want to hear that anymore, ‘the same old Lions,'” coach Dan Campbell said.
