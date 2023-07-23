Dan Campbell kicks off Lions training camp in his own special way

In what has become an annual rite of passage, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell kicked off the team’s training camp by showing his players he’s still one of them at heart.

Campbell, as he’s done in each of his two prior training camps, was an active participant in the up-down drill at the start of the first practice. The calisthenic exercise is not something the typical 47-year-old voluntarily completes, but Campbell is certainly no your typical 47-year-old or football coach.

The Lions’ social media team tweeted out a quick video clip of Campbell doing the up-downs.

True to tradition, Campbell’s assistant coaches also did the up-downs. Campbell’s form might not be perfect but he’s getting the job done well here.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire