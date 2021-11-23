As a Thanksgiving kickoff between the Bears and Lions approaches, there is some positive news on Detroit’s quarterback situation.

Head coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday that it’s looking like Jared Goff will be able to start in Week 12. He missed Sunday’s loss to the Browns with an oblique injury.

“I thought he was better today,” Campbell told reporters in his press conference. “I think it’s leaning that way, Goff. We’ll see.”

Campbell then joked that Goff has “a 60 percent chance of it being 50-50.”

If Campbell is hesitant to put Goff back in the starting lineup, it’s partially because the head coach doesn’t want to put Goff out there too soon.

“He’s tough. And honestly, that’s part of my concern, is because I know how tough he is,” Campbell said. “And he tells you he’s being truthful, but I know how bad he wants to play. He’s been through a lot, played through a lot. And I appreciate that about him. But I do want to make sure he’s definitely ready to go. And I do think it’s trending that way.”

Goff is still looking for his first win as a starting quarterback without Sean McVay as his head coach. In nine games this season, Goff’s completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 2,109 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions. The 2016 No. 1 overall pick has also fumbled seven times, losing four of them.

Tim Boyle would make his second straight start if Goff is unable to play.

Dan Campbell: Jared Goff “trending” toward starting against Bears on Thanksgiving originally appeared on Pro Football Talk