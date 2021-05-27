Dan Campbell on Jared Goff: “He throws a pretty ball, that’s for sure”

Myles Simmons
·2 min read
As the Lions begin their new era with Dan Campbell as head coach, they also have a new quarterback in Jared Goff.

Detroit has pared down on its OTA practices in Campbell’s first year, with the head coach saying Thursday that they won’t do any full-speed 11-on-11 work. But Goff has still made a positive impression on his new team by virtue of being at the voluntary offseason program.

“It’s been big,” Campbell said in his press conference. “Anytime you can get your quarterback here around all your guys — the offensive line, the receivers, the backs, the tight ends — and let him work the system, not only get used to the system itself, but then how he’s going to run the system and for those players around him to get used to it, it’s been huge.

“We’re only one week into it — I can tell you this, he throws a pretty ball, that’s for sure. But I like his mannerisms. I like his command in the huddle. And I would say, man, he’s progressing kind of right where you want him to progress at this point. Again, we’re not in team [drills], we’re doing these walk-throughs. But the first live seven-on-seven yesterday, just watching him throw and some of the things that come out of it — it’s baby steps right now. It’s good to have him here.”

Campbell added that Goff getting receivers out to Southern California to throw prior to the in-person workouts in Detroit set up the offense so that the unit didn’t have to start from scratch at OTAs.

“They’re willing to go out there and work with him on their own time, that says a lot, I think, about the guys we have on this team,” Campbell said.

Goff may or may not be the long-term solution for the Lions at quarterback, but he at least is off to a good start in the eyes of his coaches.

Dan Campbell on Jared Goff: “He throws a pretty ball, that’s for sure” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

