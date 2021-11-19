Dan Campbell: Jared Goff will throw at practice; decision on starting QB will be made on Friday

While there’s still some question as to who will start at quarterback for the Lions in Week 11, all will become clear for Detroit on Friday.

Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters at his press conference that Jared Goff will test his oblique injury by throwing at Friday’s practice. The quarterback said earlier this week that whether he plays against Cleveland against Sunday is less about pain tolerance and more about “functionality.”

“He’s basically sat for two days. We’ll know a lot more today,” Campbell said of Goff. ‘He said he felt better today, so we’ll see what it looks like, see if he can get out there and move around a little bit.”

If Goff is unable to play, then Tim Boyle is set to make his first career start. He’s coming off a stint on injured reserve after suffering a broken thumb late in the preseason. Campbell mentioned that Boyle “lacks zero confidence.”

“We’ll see where this game goes if he’s our guy. And see where the weather takes us, see where he takes us,” Campbell said. “But I know this, we have to be smart with it and let him work into a rhythm.”

Though there is the possibility that Goff could feel up to starting on Sunday even if he isn’t quite there on Friday, Campbell said he’s not willing to wait that long to determine who will start. Instead, that decision will be made today, which effectively makes it more likely that Boyle will be QB1 against the Browns.

“I just think when you start talking about quarterbacks, it’s a little different. It’s like, well this receiver here could play — well those are hard enough,” Campbell said. “But you talk about a quarterback, I think it needs to be, these are your reps, you’re locked in, you’re ready to go. That’s all.”

Goff has thrown for 2,109 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Boyle’s only regular-season passing attempts came in Green Bay’s 37-8 loss to San Francisco in Week 12 of the 2019 season. Boyle was 3-of-4 for 15 yards in that contest.

