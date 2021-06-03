Dan Campbell: Jared Goff has been making some “wow” throws

The Lions have a new starting quarterback for the first time in over a decade in Jared Goff.

Head coach Dan Campbell has been impressed with him so far.

During his Wednesday press conference, Campbell praised Goff for the way he’s made consistent great throws throughout the offseason program.

“He made about five throws [yesterday] that were just, wow,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Goff fell out of favor with the Rams after two turnover-prone seasons. His contract makes it more likely that he’ll be with the Lions beyond 2021. But if Goff can play as he did in 2017 and 2018, then the Lions may have more than just a short-term solution at quarterback.

