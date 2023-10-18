Dan Campbell: Jared Goff hasn't exceeded expectations, I knew what kind of QB he is

Lions quarterback Jared Goff may be playing the best football of his career right now, but head coach Dan Campbell says no one in Detroit is surprised.

Campbell was asked today if Goff has exceeded expectations, and Campbell said he hasn't because everyone in Detroit was expecting Goff to play like this when they acquired him in a trade from the Rams.

"No. No," Campbell said. "No, I'm not surprised. I knew he was tough, I knew he was resilient, and he's grown. There's been consistency in what we asked him to do, there's been consistency in his play."

Goff has one more year on his current contract, and his cap hit of $31.65 million next season is very affordable for a quarterback playing at the level Goff is playing at. Campbell declined to talk about Goff's contract and whether an extension is coming, but he made clear that he wants Goff to continue being his quarterback.