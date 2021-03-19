Dan Campbell on Jared Goff: “You don’t have to be a savior here’

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
For the first time since the Matthew Stafford/Jared Goff trade was announced in January, the Detroit Lions were finally free to talk about Goff as a member of the team. In Friday’s press conference, head coach Dan Campbell introduced the team’s new starting quarterback with a smart statement on Goff.

Campbell offered up a statement about what he told Goff upon finally joining the Lions and his thoughts on the former Rams QB.

“He’s tough, he’s durable and, most importantly, he’s a winner,” Campbell stated. “All we need from him is to come in and play quarterback. You don’t have to be a savior here.”

It’s a smart nod to the Stafford era, where No. 9 frequently strapped the Lions to his back and had to play fantastically for the team to win. That’s not the plan for the new-look Lions under Campbell and GM Brad Holmes. It’s nice to hear him acknowledge the difference, and it reinforces the notion that Goff will get a chance to prove himself in Detroit.

    Bullet casings still littered the ground on Friday in Coatepec Harinas, a troubled municipality southwest of Mexico City, a day after 13 police officers on patrol were brutally murdered in an ambush by suspected gang members. Forensic teams and dozens of heavily armed police and military officials gathered at the cordoned off crime scene with checkpoints in place after what was one of the worst mass slayings of Mexican law enforcement officials in years. Local police said crime is common there, but Thursday's ambush was particularly harrowing for local people, with bullets strafing some of their homes.