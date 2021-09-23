Dan Campbell on Jamie Collins: ‘We’re in a different place’

Jamie Collins will not be participating in Detroit Lions practice on Thursday. And based on what head coach Dan Campbell said in his pre-practice press conference, Collins is all but done in Detroit.

A day after reports of the Lions attempting to trade the veteran linebacker came to prominence, Campbell backed up those reports. His comment on Collins’ effort and ability made it clear that the 32-year-old Collins has no more place in Detroit.

“He gave what he had, and we felt like it was time to move on.” Campbell said. After a pause, Campbell concluded the thought with a telling quip,

“We’re in a different place.”

Collins played poorly in the Week 2 loss to the Packers, showing little speed or hustle. Campbell indicated that both rookie Derrick Barnes and special teams standout Jalen Reeves-Maybin have earned more reps at Collins’ expense.