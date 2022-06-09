Dan Campbell on Jameson Williams: ‘I don’t see him being ready by training camp’

Jameson Williams has been a fixture at Lions OTAs and this week’s minicamp. He stands with the offense on the sideline and is actively into the huddles and coaching sessions.

The rookie wideout sure looks good physically. He doesn’t wear any brace or sleeve on his surgically repaired knee, but Williams isn’t yet ready to roll into full action. Head coach Dan Campbell indicated before Thursday’s practice that Williams won’t be a full participant anytime soon.

When asked if Williams, the No. 12 overall pick in the draft, would be ready for training camp, Campbell shot it down.

‘I don’t see him being ready by training camp. I don’t,” Campbell said flatly.

Campbell added that the team has a plan going forward with Williams, but did not elaborate on what that plan might be. Williams had surgery in late January to repair a torn ACL suffered in the College Football Playoff.