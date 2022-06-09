Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said recently that it will be a challenge for the team to get first-round pick Jameson Williams ready for the 2022 season as he recovers from the torn ACL he suffered in January and head coach Dan Campbell isn’t planning for training camp time to make that process easier.

Campbell was asked about Williams’ outlook for this summer on Thursday. He didn’t fully rule anything out, but did make it clear that the team is not expecting Williams to be on the field once they get to camp.

“I don’t see him being ready for training camp. . . . I’m very hopeful, but I don’t see it,” Campbell said, via Chris Burke of TheAthletic.com.

Training camp will be less than eight months after Williams’ injury, so that would be a very quick turnaround. The bigger question for the Lions is whether Williams will be able to contribute anything to the offense as a rookie or if 2023 is going to wind up being his chance to join the offense.

Dan Campbell “hopeful,” but doesn’t see Jameson Williams being ready for training camp originally appeared on Pro Football Talk