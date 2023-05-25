Dan Campbell hints at using David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs together in the backfield

One of the primary takeaways from Lions head coach Dan Campbell’s press conference on Thursday was his talk of 2-back sets on offense.

Campbell indicated that he envisions using both David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs together in the backfield. It was one of several player packages Campbell mentioned, including a 3-TE set that strongly incorporates rookie Sam LaPorta.

The 2-back offensive set is not something the Lions have used with any sort of frequency over the years, not with two running backs. Detroit deployed fullback Jason Cabinda on 19 percent of offensive snaps in 2022, but Cabinda touched the ball just twice. He’s a blocker, not a threat with the ball in his hands.

Mixing in a set where both Montgomery and Gibbs are in the backfield fundamentally alters that dynamic. Both newcomers — Montgomery a veteran free agent from Chicago, Gibbs a first-round rookie from Alabama — are accomplished receivers as well as rushing threats. Using them together opens up all sorts of possibilities for both the run game and the passing offense.

For a creative coordinator like Ben Johnson and an aggressive head coach in Campbell, it’s an exciting proposition. Campbell’s openness to exploring those possibilities is something Lions fans should be very excited about, too.

Campbell did indicate that Gibbs will participate in Thursday’s practice as well. The rookie has been sidelined as a precautionary measure with what Campbell deemed a “low ankle sprain.”

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire