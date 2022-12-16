Dan Campbell: 'Had an idea' Zach Wilson would be Jets starting QB
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell discusses how his team prepared for the uncertainty with the New York Jets quarterback situation.
Andre Carter II is considered the best football player to come out of Army in decades, a linebacker who has the talent to be a first-round draft pick. But it may be years before he can play in the NFL. That’s because the National Defense Authorization Act, which passed the House last week and the [more]
The tournament will grow to 48 teams and a new Round of 32 in four years time. Infantino says that groups could grow from 12 to 16.
Instead of the 49ers extending their lead to 28-3 on a Deommodore Lenoir pick six, referee Alex Kemp flagged Nick Bosa for roughing the passer and paced off a 15-yard penalty.
49ers rookie QB Brock Purdy poked fun at veteran tight end George Kittle in their postgame interview on "TNF Nightcap."
NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio said it wouldnt surprise him if the Carolina Panthers pursue Mike Tomlin in a trade, and to keep an eye on Bill Belichick this offseason.
The 49ers beat the Seahawks on Thursday night, nailing down the NFC West championship. At 21-13, it was closer than it should have been. The dagger should have come with more than 12 minutes remaining in the third quarter. A pass from Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was intercepted by 49ers defensive back Deommodore Lenoir. He [more]
49ers rookie Brock Purdy gave credit to Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance for laying the groundwork for his success at quarterback.
Tennessee football offers Bryce Young.
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy seems to have made a seamless transition from backup to starter for the 49ers, and general manager John Lynch knows exactly why.
The 49ers have won seven games in a row. They’ve clinched the NFC West title. While clinching the division isn’t the “final goal,” there’s not much more that they can do over the balance of the regular season. With three games left, the only real question for the 49ers is whether they finish as the [more]
Nick Bosa had the most Nick Bosa answer when asked what he's thinking about when he's chasing "sackaroonis."
The three-week extravaganza known as college football bowl season kicks off Friday. Ranking all 41 games, including insight on why to watch each one.
The Lions sealed their win over the Vikings on Sunday with Jared Goff throwing a third-and-7 pass to a receiver offensive the Vikings weren’t expecting to get the ball: offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who lined up in the backfield and went in motion before Goff passed to him. Before the play, Goff had some choice [more]
The Jaguars host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The Times-Union staff predicts the Week 15 matchup.
After a reversal by the event committee, Charlie Woods will play from the same set of tees as 2021, but the yardage will change.
Is there still a chance? It's bleak but at least feasible that the Green Bay Packers make the playoffs. Here's what has to happen.
Moving the Chiefs out of prime time was a bad move, as the television ratings showed.
Takeaways from the #49ers' 21-13 win over the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.
Charlie and his dad really do have plenty of similar traits.
Coach Bill Belichick is the real MVP for this move.