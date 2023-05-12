Dan Campbell gives a great line on why the Lions are playing the Chiefs in Week 1

Lions head coach Dan Campbell is always a popular guest on the NFL talk shows. Campbell proved why once again on Friday morning in an appearance on the NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” program.

Campbell dropped in via teleconference to field questions about the Lions schedule, which was released in full on Thursday night. The head coach pulled out a great line (which is not family-friendly) on why the Lions were selected to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Week 1 season kickoff on Thursday, September 7th.

“Here’s my first thought, I’ll be totally honest with you as to why they would give us Kansas City (in the prime-time opener),” Campbell told host Jason McCourty. “Okay, you finished the year a certain way, but it also means they’re betting that we won’t get our ass kicked. You may get beat, but you won’t get your ass kicked.”

Campbell did get serious after the fun answer.

“I know there is interest and I know we are an intriguing team. You know, we made a run there at the end of the year. But the thing that can’t be lost, and our guys are not going to lose sight of it, is — we did just enough to mess up early in the season to not get in (the playoffs).

It’s an important perspective for a young Lions team opening on the road under the bright national lights against the defending Super Bowl champion.

