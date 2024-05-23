Dan Campbell gives a great answer on where Jameson Williams has improved

Jameson Williams has had a quiet, uneventful offseason for the first time in his NFL career. Now entering his third season with the Detroit Lions, Williams is poised to take a big jump at wide receiver in the Lions offense.

With starter Josh Reynolds now in Denver and the door wide open for “Jamo” to seize all those reps, Williams has had an offseason without injury rehab or a gambling suspension to keep him from achieving his best. Lions head coach Dan Campbell loves what he sees from Williams in this week’s OTAs.

“He’s a man on a mission. I”m just going to leave it at that,” Campbell said or Williams. But he had to get the hype flowing just a little more.

When asked where specifically Williams has improved, Campbell gave a one-word answer,

“Everywhere.”

The Lions have taken some heat for not doing more to address the wide receiver position this offseason, but it’s abundantly clear the team believes that Williams, a first-round pick in 2022, will rise to the challenge of being the No. 2 receiver alongside All-Pro Amon-Ra St. Brown.

