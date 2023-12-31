Dan Campbell gets a rude awakening after the Lions loss in Dallas

The Detroit Lions lost an emotionally intense game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night. Head coach Dan Campbell was furious after a controversial officiating call cost his Lions a potential win.

He was apparently also upset once he got home. The Lions flew back to Detroit overnight, but Campbell got no rest. As told by FOX’s Jay Glazer, someone messed with Campbell on Sunday morning, too.

“Somebody gave his address out and sent a bunch of contractors to his house early in the morning to fix his garage and his driveway,” Glazer said after talking to Campbell.

Dan Campbell has had a rough 24 hours "Somebody gave his address out and sent a bunch of contractors to his house early in the morning to wake him up." – @JayGlazer 😅 pic.twitter.com/4owqtB2j4x — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 31, 2023

It’s a bizarre situation, no doubt. Finding contractors to work outside on a Sunday morning in near-freezing temperatures and light rain, on New Year’s Eve no less, couldn’t have been an easy undertaking.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire