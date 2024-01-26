Dan Campbell: Frank Ragnow will be ready to go

Lions center Frank Ragnow hurt his knee and ankle in last Sunday's win over the Buccaneers, but it doesn't look like it is going to keep him from playing this Sunday.

Reporters at the open portion of Friday's practice noted that Ragnow, who is also listed with toe and back injuries, is back on the field after being listed as out of practice on Wednesday or Thursday. Head coach Dan Campbell also signaled that he'll be doing the snapping when he spoke to reporters at a press conference.

"You know Frank. Frank will be ready to go, you're not going to hold him out of this one," Campbell said, via Jenna Trotman of WXYZ.

Left guard Jonah Jackson is not expected to play on Sunday because of a knee injury, but it appears the rest of the offensive line will be intact as the Lions bid for a spot in the Super Bowl.