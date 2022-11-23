Dan Campbell: Ford Field is 'going to be on fire' with energy for Thanksgiving game vs. Bills
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell says Ford Field is "going to be on fire" with energy for Thanksgiving game vs. Buffalo Bills.
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has a lot of experience playing on Thanksgiving Day, but QB Daniel Jones has none whatsoever.
Yahoo Sports Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein preview the Thanksgiving Day match up between the 7-3 Bills and the 4-6 Lions. Detroit has won three straight for the first time in five years, while the Buffalo’s superstar quarterback continue to deal with a gimpy elbow. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger discuss Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin’s busy night on Twitter denying a report that he plans to leave Ole Miss for Auburn later this week, and debate if Lane will eventually end up at Auburn despite his denial.
The ex-Broncos running back made an odd choice for his farewell message.
The Cardinals returned home from Mexico City with one fewer assistant coach than they arrived with. Cardinals offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler was fired following an incident in Mexico City on Sunday night, according to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. There was no immediate word on the nature of the incident. The [more]
On Tuesday, the Cardinals surprisingly fired offensive line coach/run game coordinator Sean Kugler. The team shared no details. Details are now emerging. Via John Weinfuss of ESPN.com, Kugler groped a woman on Sunday night in Mexico City. Mexican authorities were informed of the incident. The Cardinals were then told about it. The Cardinals fired Kugler [more]
There are three intriguing NFL matchups for Thanksgiving.
Charvarius Ward had very strong words for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins after their tumultuous matchup in the 49ers' win over the Cardinals.
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker's contract stipulates he and his staff can share a six-figure bonus. Instead, Tucker received the entire $100,000.
The Colts’ decision to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after firing Frank Reich has sparked a lot of strong negative opinions, including one from former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher. Cowher called Saturday’s hiring a “disgrace to the coaching profession” because of Saturday’s lack of coaching experience, but the current Steelers coach [more]
This camera angle of Patriots rookie Marcus Jones' thrilling punt return touchdown Sunday against the Jets might be the best one yet.
Melvin Gordon's Instagram story drew mixed reviews from Broncos fans.
The Michigan coach explained his "third base" comment toward the Ohio State coach on the "Stoney and Jansen" radio show Tuesday morning.
As Jimmy Garoppolo plays some of his best football, the lack of respect he gets outside of the building surprises his teammates.
Jets QB Zach Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft, hasn't completed two NFL seasons, but he has not looked at all like a franchise quarterback.
Everyone involved with the Bears is aware that Justin Fields is being officiated differently.
Sean Kugler, the running game coordinator and chief offensive line coach for the Cardinals, has been relieved of his duties by the team.
Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph played a lot in their Eagles debuts and Jonathan Gannon explained how that was possible. By Dave Zangaro
One former Patriots player had strong words for Jets QB Zach Wilson.
As OSU looks to return to its winning ways against the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, what will the weather be like?