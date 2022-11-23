Dan Campbell: Ford Field is 'going to be on fire' with energy for Thanksgiving game vs. Bills

Yahoo Sports Videos

Yahoo Sports Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein preview the Thanksgiving Day match up between the 7-3 Bills and the 4-6 Lions. Detroit has won three straight for the first time in five years, while the Buffalo’s superstar quarterback continue to deal with a gimpy elbow. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.