Dan Campbell explains why he brought John Fox into the Lions as a senior defensive assistant coach

Lions head coach Dan Campbell was very pleased to talk about the newest addition to his coaching staff. Campbell was asked about new senior defensive assistant John Fox, the former head coach of the Bears, Panthers and Broncos.

It was one of the first topics Campbell was asked about during his podium time at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

After stating that Fox and the team “have come to an agreement” but not officially signed anything, Campbell explained his relationship with Fox and what he hopes the veteran coach can offer the Lions.

“John was the defensive coordinator when I was with the Giants as a young player and that’s where our relationship began,” Campbell told reporters. “A very successful head coach with three different teams in this league. He’s been out of (the league) for about five years. He went back to Indy last year in the same capacity as a senior defensive assistant. Man, you could see the fire in him. I mean, it was impressive.”

Campbell continued,

“He misses the chess match. He misses preparing for an opponent. And just worrying about defense. I think he’s going to be great in helping AG (Lions DC Aaron Glenn) watch his blind spots. Which is what Johnny Morton did for us on offense with Ben (OC Ben Johnson) last year. I think he’ll be a great addition.”

Campbell also noted how much another longtime NFL head coach, Dom Capers, helped the team in the same capacity in 2021.

