Dan Campbell expects ‘good turnout’ for the Lions’ voluntary workouts

The 2022 season gets real for the Detroit Lions this week. The first official dates on the calendar that involve the players doing anything, the voluntary workouts, kick off on Tuesday. Lions head coach Dan Campbell is optimistic that most of the players will attend, even though the workouts are voluntary.

“We’re going to have a good turnout of our guys,” Campbell said via the Detroit Free Press. “I would anticipate just about all of our guys here, if not all of them. At least, if not by April 19, within a week or two of that, for sure when we start in-classroom stuff.”

The second-year coach also expects a higher level from the voluntary workouts this year. Last year’s offseason programs were still conducted under the league’s COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, which have largely been relaxed now.

“Last year, you’re pulling cut-ups (from) New Orleans and some things, so now we can watch ourselves and our own schemes and kind of just continue to grow and learn and move on. Go to level 201, if not more.”

In the first week, there is no on-field action. The Phase One sessions are restricted to injury rehab, meetings and strength and conditioning work.

Related