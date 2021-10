Associated Press

Mike Zimmer has seen enough game-deciding kicks in eight years as coach of the Minnesota Vikings, with outcomes more often than not favoring the other team, that he usually turns away. “I’m usually saying, if they’re kicking, ‘Miss this, blankety-blank,’ and if we’re kicking it it’s, ‘Make this, blankety-blank,'” Zimmer said with a slight smile. This time, after a near-collapse against the winless Detroit Lions, the Vikings wound up with the better view.