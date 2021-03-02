Dan Campbell on Duce Staley: ‘Not going to be a token assistant head coach’

Lions head coach Dan Campbell held the team’s version of the annual NFL scouting combine press conference on Tuesday morning. With no combine this year, it was nice of the Lions to provide a chance to get some questions and answers with the rookie head coach.

One of the questions that came up was the exact role of assistant head coach, Duce Staley. It’s a role Campbell is familiar with, having served in that capacity under Sean Payton with the New Orleans Saints for the last five seasons before being hired by the Lions. And it’s a role he’s excited to have Staley, the former NFL running back, working in under him.

“I told Duce when I was on the phone with him, when I thought that he was about to get out of Philly, or he was thinking about it – I told him, ‘Look, you’re not going to be a token assistant head coach’,” Campbell said. “I’m going to use him, and I plan on using him for some media obligations. I plan on him being a part of –we had him in during our player evaluations on the whole offense and defense, though he wasn’t able to be in there very long because he had to go back with A-Lynn (offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn) and work offensively, but I’m going to keep him abreast of the cap and things of that nature, what we’re trying to do with free agency, guys that I know, even if they’re on defense I want him to have a hand in.”

Campbell clearly sees Staley as someone who will be a hot candidate for head coaching vacancies in the very near future. But hopefully not too immediately,

“I already told him I want him to look over the fine schedule and (we) sit down together. So, I’m going to use this guy. I mean, he’s going to be primed and ready to be a head coach when it’s all said and done. Like, all his bases are going to be covered. He’s going to be able to check off every box and say, ‘All right, I’ve been there. I’ve done that. I know I’ve been trained for this,’ just like Sean (Payton) did for me. He’s going to be a true assistant head coach and if it something goes down (motions as if knocking on wood) and he needs to step into my seat, he’s ready to roll.

So, that’s how I view it. I’ve got a lot of respect for Duce and I think he’s a hell of a man. I think he’s a hell of a coach, and I really do, I believe he’s going to be a head coach in this league sooner than later. Now, hopefully later than sooner, but I know it’s going to happen.”

Staley has been the running backs coach and assistant head coach for the Philadelphia Eagles since 2018 before being hired in the exact same position by Campbell in Detroit. Expect to hear Staley’s name connected with open head coaching roles in the next offseason if things go well in Detroit.