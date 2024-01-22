Dan Campbell: It doesn't look good for Jonah Jackson, Brock Wright playing against 49ers

The Lions saw left guard Jonah Jackson and tight end Brock Wright leave Sunday's win over the Buccaneers with injuries and head coach Dan Campbell didn't have an optimistic update on either player after the game.

Jackson left with a knee injury and Wright was wearing a sling on his injured arm in the locker room after the game. Campbell sounded like he doesn't expect to have either player available against the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

"It doesn’t look real good for next week," Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. "But we’ll see."

Kayode Awosika took over for Jackson while Wright's injury leaves Sam LaPorta as the only healthy tight end on the 53-man roster for Detroit.