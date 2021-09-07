Dan Campbell: Detroit Lions' D'Andre Swift good to go for season opener vs. 49ers

D'Andre Swift missed the entire preseason with a groin injury his coaches said could cost him reps in the regular season, but Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday his starting running back "should be ready to go" for this week's opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

Campbell, in his weekly Tuesday morning appearance on WXYT-FM (97.1), said both Swift and defensive lineman Michael Brockers will play Sunday at Ford Field.

"We got all our guys back," Campbell said on the "Stoney & Jansen with Heather" show. "Everybody's getting healthy at the right time and we got them all going, so hopefully we'll be clicking."

Lions running back D'Andre Swift celebrates after scoring against the Titans during the first half on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Previously, Campbell expressed concern that Swift's injury may impact is workload in Week 1.

Swift did not play in any of the Lions' three exhibition games this preseason and was a sporadic and limited participant in practices until recently.

"Swift concerns me a little bit just with getting his wind back and being able to take a blow and how much can he (play), where he’s at," Campbell said before the Lions' preseason-ending loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

On Monday, after a week's worth of practices and a three-day weekend of rest, Campbell told reporters Swift was "in a better place" than he was the previous week from a health standpoint.

Swift and Jamaal Williams are expected to split time in the Lions' backfield this fall, with Swift the team's No. 1 back and primary receiving option out of the backfield.

As a rookie, Swift had 521 yards rushing and eight touchdowns last season, and caught 46 passes for 357 yards and two more scores. He missed three games with migraine headaches last year.

Williams signed a two-year deal with the Lions this spring after spending the previous four years with the Green Bay Packers. He should handle most third down duties for the Lions this fall as the team's best blocking back.

