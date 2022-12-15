Dan Campbell deserves Coach of the Year consideration: Meet me at the logo

There might be new power brewing in the NFL. A team that has been down in the dumps for so long that it seems insane to say this, but the Detroit Lions are fun to watch.

Not only have they been a delight to have in our living rooms every Sunday, but they’ve actually positioned themselves to be in playoff contention this year after a rocky start to the season.

This team is so much better than it was last year that it’s hard not to be bullish on the Lions' future — even the immediate future. This might be getting ahead of myself, but with the Lions fighting their way into the playoff hunt, Dan Campbell absolutely deserves consideration for the Coach of the Year award.

Yes, the Lions are only 6-7 on the year, but their progress on the field shows a team that’s greatly improved from a year ago. They’ve had some bad moments like their blowout road losses against the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots, but good coaching staffs make adjustments and keep people engaged during hard times.

Now, the Lions are one of the hottest teams in the NFL. Jared Goff, once considered a throw-in in the Matthew Stafford trade, is raising questions about whether or not the Lions should commit to him at quarterback going forward. They've won five of their past six games, with their only loss being a last-second loss on Thanksgiving at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. Over the course of those six games, the Lions have scored over 30 points four times and hit 40 points in a blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This team can actually make some noise if they can get to the postseason, but even just basing this award on the Lions making the postseason is missing the forest for the trees.

The Lions have surged in the second half of the season, and Dan Campbell's operation is working right now. (David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports)

To a degree, the Coach of the Year award has been about more than winning a whole bunch of games — it’s also about exceeding expectations set by peers prior to the season.

How many people had the Lions boasting an offense that could dabble with scoring 30 points a game? That’s an important development, and one of the most important storylines of the 2022 season. The Lions — the Lions! — have a shining beam of hope and it all starts with the man who is running the team every Sunday. Campbell’s opening media conference with the Lions received mixed reviews, but it’s hard not to buy into what has been built in Detroit so far.

For that, Campbell deserves heavy consideration to be the Coach of the Year. If the Lions can close out the season right, he has a chance to get a significant amount of respect from voters. The Lions end the season with games against the Jets, Panthers, Bears and Packers. This team could be 10-7 by the time the postseason rolls around.

Take notice, Dan Campbell for Coach of the Year. Disagree with me? Meet me at the logo. I like my chances, I got Man Campbell standing with me.