Lions running back D'Andre Swift played his first game since Week Three last Sunday against Miami.

He was on the field for 55 percent of the offensive snaps, but took just five carries for six yards, while he did have five receptions for 27 yards with a touchdown.

Still dealing with ankle and shoulder injuries, Swift did not practice on Wednesday this week. He returned to the field and was limited on Thursday. But head coach Dan Campbell didn’t sound like Swift will have many restrictions for Sunday’s game against Green Bay.

“He’s going to get out there and work today,” Campbell said in his Friday press conference. “Again, he’s been down four weeks until last week. And so, getting him back into practice just because he does more things last week, and then he goes in the game, it’s not a lot — we’re trying to work him back here.

“Wherever he can go, we’re going to let him go. But the plan is to get him into the game and see where he’s at.”

As for some other key offensive contributors, Campbell said receiver Josh Reynolds wouldn’t practice on Friday with his back injury. But the team would see where he is tomorrow. And offensive tackle Taylor Decker (groin) participated in the day’s walk-through and is likely good to go for Sunday’s matchup against Green Bay.

Detroit’s full injury report with game statuses will be released later on Friday.

Dan Campbell on D’Andre Swift: Wherever he can go, we’re going to let him go originally appeared on Pro Football Talk