Dan Campbell on D’Andre Swift: ‘The plan is to get him in the game’ vs. the Packers

The ongoing D’Andre Swift injury saga got a little more clarity on Friday. Detroit head coach Dan Campbell indicated that the plan is for Swift, the team’s erstwhile starting running back, to be in the lineup against the Green Bay Packers in Week 9.

“The plan is to get him in the game and see where he’s at,” Campbell said. He noted that Swift was idled for four weeks due to separate shoulder and ankle injuries after playing in the first three games of the season.

Swift returned in Week 8 but was largely ineffective, rushing for just six net yards on five carries. The third-year RB did catch a touchdown among his five receptions against the Dolphins. Swift sat out Wednesday’s practice but upgraded to limited participant on Thursday. Campbell stated that Swift would practice on Friday as well.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire