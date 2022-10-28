Dan Campbell: D’Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown trending toward playing Sunday

The 1-5 Lions may be getting a boost to their offense as they host the Dolphins on Sunday.

Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters in his Friday press conference that both running back D'Andre Swift and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown are trending toward playing in Week Eight.

“Having both of them back is a big jolt,” Campbell said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN.

Swift has been out for several weeks dealing with ankle and shoulder injuries. He was a full participant in Detroit’s Wednesday and Thursday practices. He’s rushed for 231 yards and a touchdown and caught eight passes for 77 yards this season.

St. Brown is in the concussion protocol. He leads the team with 28 catches, recording 275 yards and three touchdowns. He also has a pair of carries for 68 yards.

Detroit’s full injury report with game statuses will be released later on Friday.

