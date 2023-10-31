Dan Campbell credits defense for Week 8 win vs. Raiders
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell credits defense for Week 8 win vs. Las Vegas Raiders.
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell credits defense for Week 8 win vs. Las Vegas Raiders.
It wasn't always pretty, but the Lions got past the Raiders on Monday night.
Davante Adams was clearly upset on the sideline late in Monday night's loss.
Jahmyr Gibbs ran for more than 150 yards on Monday night to lead the Lions past the Raiders.
Jones has missed the last three games with a neck injury.
The Lions got blown out a week ago by the Ravens.
"I cannot be the person/player that I need to be for this team as well as tend to my family from afar," Jones wrote in a statement.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab give their instant takeaways and analysis from an interesting Week 7 slate of NFL games. Fitz and Frank kick things off by reacting to some of the more interesting results from Sunday, including the Eagles knocking off the Dolphins as we now have to wonder if the Dolphins can beat a good team. The Ravens offense finally clicked as they steamrolled a hyped-up Lions team, Deshaun Watson was oddly held out of a close game in Indianapolis as the Browns beat the Colts without his help, and the Bills suffered yet another devastating loss, this time at the hands of the Patriots and Bill Belichick, who proved why he is still one of the greatest coaches ever. Fitz and Frank move on to discussing the rest of Sunday's games one by one as they debate over the Raiders' meltdown, how much to trust the Seahawks, Jordan Love's unceremonious fall back to Earth, whether or not we're overrating Justin Herbert and much more.
The Lions took a big step back against the Ravens on Sunday.
Tyson Bagent is likely to start again against the Chargers after leading the Bears to a 30-12 win over the Raiders on Sunday.
The Chiefs continued to impose their will on the rest of the AFC West.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Lions vs. Ravens game.
Mohamed Ibrahim, who was playing in his first ever NFL game, underwent surgery in Baltimore after taking a shot to the hip on Sunday.
The Raiders receiver didn't come to Las Vegas to be a decoy. Believes a player of his caliber needs to more involved.
David Montgomery landed awkwardly after a 19-yard reception in the first half on Sunday in Florida.
The 31-year-old sustained the injury during a win over the Patriots.
The Packers and Raiders are both coming off losses.
Las Vegas released Jones on Sept. 30 following an arrest for the same charge.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Mac Jones hasn't thrown a touchdown since Week 3.
Robert Spillane intercepted Jordan Love twice on Monday night to lead the Raiders to the win in Las Vegas.