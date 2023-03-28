Dan Campbell confirms the Lions have interest in signing DL Calais Campbell

The “are they or aren’t they” debate got settled pretty quickly in terms of the Detroit Lions rumored interest in signing veteran defensive tackle Calais Campbell. Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed the team is efforting to sign the 36-year-old, 6-time Pro Bowler, who is a free agent after being released by the Baltimore Ravens earlier this offseason.

Here’s what Dan Campbell told reporters in Phoenix on Tuesday about his thoughts on Calais Campbell (no relation),

“Look, we turn the tape on, man, and I’ll tell you what, you talk about a lot of respect for a big man. Oh my gosh, I just keep watching it and I’m like, ‘There’s no way he can feel good, that body can not feel good.’ But it looks like it feels good because he’s just a force to be reckoned with. You put him in a closed end, you’re not running over there. He can rush as a 3-technique still, on third down. Man, he’s got length, he’s got size, he’s still quick. We’ll see. We’re not the only one who is on him.”

As the head man noted, the Lions do have competition for the services of Calais Campbell. He’s been linked to the Jets, Giants and other teams recently. Campbell logged 5.5 sacks in 14 games in Baltimore in 2022, his third season with the Ravens. He has 99 career sacks in 15 NFL seasons across three teams.

