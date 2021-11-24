Dan Campbell confident in rookie OL Tommy Kraemer, credits coach Hank Fraley

Tommy Kraemer got extensive action for the Detroit Lions at right guard in the Week 11 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Now Kraemer, an undrafted rookie from Notre Dame, figures to play even more in the Week 12 matchup with the Chicago Bears.

Starting right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai is still battling the concussion that knocked him out in Cleveland. The Lions signed Kraemer to the active roster on Tuesday from the team’s practice squad, and he could very well start on Thursday.

Detroit head coach Dan Campbell seems confident in Kraemer after reviewing how the rookie played in emergency duty in Cleveland.

“It was good to see. I thought he did some good things, went in there and didn’t bat an eye,” Campbell said Tuesday. “We liked what we saw. We like Kraemer. He’s kind of a tough, gritty guy and he’s smart. He’s growing, man. We’ve been giving him center reps in practice, so he’s been guard, center. He’s a good, quality dude. He comes to work, puts it in and you like him. He’s tough.”

Campbell gave credit to Lions OL coach Hank Fraley, who has managed a litany of injuries across the line and still managed to field an above-average unit all season.

“I think Hank (Fraley)’s got a lot to do with that. I think Hank is a hell of a coach. He’s done a really good job with them. He gets them prepared, ready to go.”

The head coach also noted that injured center Frank Ragnow remains a big presence in the locker room despite being on IR after toe surgery. Ragnow continues to attend meetings and help in any way he can.

