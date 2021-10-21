The Lions designated left tackle Taylor Decker for return from injured reserve last week, but did not activate him for their Week Six game against the Bengals.

On Wednesday, head coach Dan Campbell said there’s a chance that they don’t activate Decker at all. Campbell said Decker “kind of hit somebody” while wearing a protective covering on his injured finger at practice last week and the finger has responded poorly, which kept him from practicing last Friday and this Wednesday.

Should things fail to improve, Campbell left the door open to shutting Decker down for the year.

“There’s a chance,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I mean, really we’ve only got another two-week window here on it since we started his clock so we’re going to have to figure something out within the next couple weeks on it, one way or another whether he’s on the roster, activated, ready to go or if not, we have to put him down for the rest of the season. It’ll come. I really, I don’t know where this is going to go short-term. I don’t. I really don’t right now. I mean, we’ll just have to see how he feels.”

First-round pick Penei Sewell will remain at left tackle as long as Decker remains out of the picture.

Dan Campbell: There’s a chance we shut Taylor Decker down for season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk