Lions running back D'Andre Swift leads the team in rushing yards and receptions and it doesn’t sound like he’ll be at much risk of falling behind on either front in the weeks to come.

Swift has not started any of the team’s first three games, which he says is not significant to him and he has played more snaps than Jamaal Williams once the first one is out of the way. Head coach Dan Campbell suggested that Swift will be adding to that lead in the future.

“I certainly think you’re going to see a lot more Swift and he could very easily be out there first play,” Campbell said. “He’s done enough to earn that if that’s what you’re asking, for sure. . . . Look, he’s a weapon for us, he really is. He’s a dynamic player and I think he’s just, every week he’s improving. And the more that he shows, the more we put on him. Cause look, it’s one thing physically, but also mentally, there’s a lot that we’re asking him to do. And I thought he handled it pretty well the other day. It wasn’t perfect, but certainly it was enough to help move the football down the field.”

Swift has 33 carries for 123 yards and a touchdown to go with 19 catches for 166 yards and a score through the first three games of the year.

Dan Campbell: I certainly think you’ll see a lot more of D’Andre Swift originally appeared on Pro Football Talk