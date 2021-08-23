Dan Campbell on Breshad Perriman: ‘There just hasn’t been enough’ from the WR in Lions training camp

Breshad Perriman began Detroit Lions training camp penciled in as one of the team’s starting wide receivers. Based on what head coach Dan Campbell said about Perriman prior to Monday’s practice, it now seems just as likely that Perriman will be erased from the team.

“I think it’s hard to say right now,” Campbell responded when asked about Perriman. “There just hasn’t been enough out there.”

Perriman has not made much of a positive impression. Some of that is related to missing time with a hip injury, but even beforehand he played his way out of first-team reps with imprecise routes and inconsistent performances in practices.

After referencing the time Perriman has missed with a hip injury, Campbell continued,

“He was solid the other night (second preseason game vs. Pittsburgh) but yet he had an OPI (offensive pass interference penalty. Which he knows better than, didn’t need to do that. His speed and the route are enough to where he would win on that.”

After a pause to gather himself and not say too much, Campbell offered this assessment on Perriman,

“I think — he’ll be better coming off this hip, he kind of got a game under him. But I think that (WR) room right now is still up for grabs. I think there’s a heavy competition going on in that room right now.”

With two practices remaining before the end of preseason, Perriman is firmly behind Tyrell Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Kalif Raymond at wide receiver. Perriman is battling in a group with Tom Kennedy, Geronimo Allison, Quintez Cephus, Victor Bolden and others for the final 2-3 roster spots.

There is some investment in Perriman’s contract that could keep the journeyman veteran safe, but the Lions have ample cap room to eat $2 million in guaranteed money he’s due. Perriman could still seize the No. 4 or No. 5 role with a strong performance this week in practice and Friday night’s preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts. However, when Campbell referenced that some players who were expected as roster locks might not make it, that label certainly applies to Perriman too.

Story continues

List