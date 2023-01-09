Dan Campbell: Ben Johnson 'worthy' of head coaching opportunity after big year as Lions OC

By early Monday afternoon, none of the five NFL teams with a vacant head coaching position has asked permission from the Detroit Lions to interview offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, but Dan Campbell said it's only a matter of time before that happens.

"I have not gotten anything yet, but no, I would certainly not be shocked," Campbell said at his end-of-season news conference Monday. "He would be worthy of that. I think a ton of him. I think he's – I've said it before, I just think he's extremely bright, he's creative. He's organized. He's a great communicator. I mean, he just, he's got it."

By the time Campbell and the Lions ended their media availability Monday, NFL.com's Tom Pelissero reported that the Houston Texans, who fired head coach Lovie Smith on Sunday, have asked for permission to interview Johnson.

Promoted last February to replace the fired Anthony Lynn as play caller, Johnson oversaw a Lions offense that ranked fifth in the NFL in points scored (26.6 ppg) and in the top 10 in most other offensive categories this season.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) talks to offensive coordinator Ben Johnson during the first half against Buffalo Bills at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.

He dismissed questions about his candidacy for potential openings in recent weeks, saying he was only focused on helping the Lions win games, but is expected to draw interest from teams seeking young offensive minds this hiring cycle.

The Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals currently have head coaching vacancies.

Johnson was a walk-on quarterback at North Carolina and was raised in the state, and the Panthers, Colts and Texans could be in the market to draft rookie quarterbacks this offseason.

More:How 'uncommonly bright' Ben Johnson became rising coaching star, Detroit Lions OC

He started his NFL career as an offensive assistant with the Miami Dolphins, where he was on the same staff as Campbell, and joined the Lions as an offensive quality control coach in 2019. Campbell kept Johnson on staff as tight ends coach when he took over as head coach in 2021.

Story continues

"I would do anything I can to help him, that's the bottom line," Campbell said. "And of course I don't want to lose him. But I'm not going to hold him back, either. I would help him anyway I can help him."

Johnson, 36, has been widely praised this season for his work with Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson on the sidelines during the Lions' 28-25 loss on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at Ford Field.

Goff struggled through most of his first season in Detroit, after the Lions acquired him in a 2021 trade with the Los Angeles Rams, but played what he described Monday as "my best football" of his career this season.

Goff threw 29 touchdown passes and tied a career-low with seven interceptions this season, and the Lions impressed NFL observers with their creative play designs, gutsy play calls and calculated use of personnel.

"He’s been as instrumental as any coach I’ve ever had," Goff said. "Our communication is as good as I’ve ever been a part of and he does a great job with not just me but everybody, getting everyone ready to play. I joked in the middle of the year that I’m going to stop saying nice things about him because I know where that heads and if he does end up doing that, I’ll be thrilled for him. He’s a hell of a coach and that’s why you get into this profession is to do that but selfishly I’d love to continue to play for him."

Asked about Johnson's future Monday, Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell said to tell NFL teams, "Y’all don’t want Ben Johnson, so just keep it pushing."

"On a serious, he’s meant a lot just because of the type of plays that he implemented and the type of philosophies that (we have)," Sewell said. "It just matched up to the type of dudes that we had in this building. Everybody I felt like was really comfortable with the gameplan and it always worked to the best of their abilities."

If Johnson lands a head coaching job, he will become the first Lions assistant to go directly into the head coaching ranks with another team since Chuck Knox went from Lions offensive line coach to Rams head coach in 1973.

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Dan Campbell: Detroit Lions' Ben Johnson worthy of head coach interest