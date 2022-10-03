Dan Campbell: ‘I believe Aaron Glenn is the right man for the job’ running the Lions defense

A day after the Detroit Lions gave up 48 points to the Seattle Seahawks, disappointment in defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is at a fever pitch. The Seahawks did not have to punt once, the first time in their 46-year existence that Seattle has not punted.

Head coach Dan Campbell hinted at some changes during his postgame press conference. However, Glenn’s job status will not be one of those changes. Campbell made that clear during his press conference before Monday’s practice in Allen Park.

“(Glenn) and I are still working through that,” Campbell said when asked about how the league’s worst defense can be fixed.

Campbell did say, “We’re going to need to move some personnel around” without offering any specifics.

As for Glenn, Campbell fielded a question framed around his in-season demotion of offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn last year. Campbell took over the OC job after 10 games and the move worked; Detroit has had one of the NFL’s top offenses since making the tough decision.

“I’m not afraid to make a hard decision if I really believed that’s the cause of it,” Campbell said. “And I don’t believe it is (with Glenn). I believe that Aaron Glenn is the right man for the job. He gives us our best hope, our best option to run this defense.”

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire