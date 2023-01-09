Dan Campbell on beating the Packers: ‘What better way to go out?’

In what will be the final postgame press conference for Lions head coach Dan Campbell in the 2022 season, an exhausted but joyful Campbell reflected on the huge 20-16 win in Green Bay.

Campbell opened up his presser by stating the obvious,

“Listen, that’s a good win. That’s a great win,” Campbell said. “I was proud of our guys, they played their ass off. They were ready for this game. They wanted to prove something and they did.”

The head coach then summed up the effort from his players with his trademark gritty approach.

“If you’ve got to go down, if it’s the last one for the season, then man — what better way to go out than that for 2022.”

What a way indeed. The Lions eliminated the Packers from the postseason with the win. It also lifted the Lions to a 9-8 record, their first winning season since 2016 and a remarkable turnaround after the unsavory 1-6 start.

Campbell also praised the Lions fans who made the trek to Lambeau Field.

