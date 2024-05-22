Dan Campbell is back for the Lions OTAs

There was a notable figure present in the pictures from the first day of Detroit Lions OTAs this week. Head coach Dan Campbell was back in the den.

Campbell was not present for the recent rookie minicamp and tryouts for undisclosed personal reasons. The team never officially commented on Campbell’s absence other than to say it was not an unplanned absence.

Along with Campbell being at the first day of OTAs, which were not open to the media, it appeared that nearly every Lions player was in attendance for the voluntary sessions at the team’s training facility in Allen Park.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire