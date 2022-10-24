Dan Campbell: ‘We anticipate having’ WR Amon-Ra St. Brown in Week 8

Amon-Ra St. Brown played just 10 snaps in the Detroit Lions’ Week 7 loss to the Dallas Cowboys due to a blow to the head early in the game. St. Brown was placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol due to the hit.

Head coach Dan Campbell indicated St. Brown should be back for the team’s Week 8 home game with the Miami Dolphins.

In his Monday press briefing from team headquarters in Allen Park, Campbell offered a positive update on St. Brown’s status.

“He’s in the (concussion) protocol but he’s certainly trending the right way,” Campbell stated.

“He had passed everything,” Campbell said, but the independent evaluator on the sideline watched the video and ruled the wideout out for the game. The Lions own team doctor had cleared St. Brown from having a concussion in his sideline evaluation.

“He cleared but he’s in the protocol just to go through the process of it,” the head coach added. “I would anticipate us having him this weekend.”

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire